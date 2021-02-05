Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $330.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

