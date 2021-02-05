Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,586% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 put options.

DTEA opened at $6.87 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.