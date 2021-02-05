Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,916 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,703% compared to the typical daily volume of 661 put options.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.