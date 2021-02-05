IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 3.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IQVIA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,539. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 202.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

