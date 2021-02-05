IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Announces Earnings Results

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 20,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

