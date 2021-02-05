iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

