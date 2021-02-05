iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.49. 9,305,003 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24.

