iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 31.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,585. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.