iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.27. Approximately 9,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 28,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

