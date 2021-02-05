iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $364.58

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $364.58 and last traded at $364.58, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.24.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.