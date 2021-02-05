iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 162.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.66.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

