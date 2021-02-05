iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,232,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after buying an additional 437,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

