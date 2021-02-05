iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,053,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ACWI opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

