iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

