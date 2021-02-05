iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $108.03 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

