iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,077. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

