iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $69.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.