Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 1,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

