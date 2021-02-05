ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ISS A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. ISS A/S has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.