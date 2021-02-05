Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to Hold

Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,066,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 585,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.