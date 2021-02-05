J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $7.50. J. Alexander’s shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 22,401 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 73.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 11.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.