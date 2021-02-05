James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,195.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,794. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.