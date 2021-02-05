Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $264.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $265.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.75 and its 200-day moving average is $216.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

