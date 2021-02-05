Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 186.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $39.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

