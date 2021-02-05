Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.9 days.

Shares of JDEPF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Jde Peets has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jde Peets in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jde Peets has an average rating of “Hold”.

