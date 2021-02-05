Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €159.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.25 ($193.24).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

BC8 opened at €173.80 ($204.47) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €176.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.16. Bechtle AG has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Bechtle AG (BC8.F)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.