Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

