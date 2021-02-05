Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PENN. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

