Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.66 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $366.13 million, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

