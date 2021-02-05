Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $9.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $39.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $39.89 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

CACC opened at $339.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.71.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

