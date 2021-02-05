Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northrop Grumman Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $25.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $26.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. 140166 cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

NYSE:NOC opened at $301.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.