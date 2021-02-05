Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novozymes A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

