JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $237.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

