JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

