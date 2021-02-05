JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $453.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

