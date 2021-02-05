JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.