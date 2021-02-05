JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,540,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

