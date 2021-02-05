JMP Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,787.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

