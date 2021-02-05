John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.44

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $17.86. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 2,623 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

