John Whittle Sells 3,577 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

