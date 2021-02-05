Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 274,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 286,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

