Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.