Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 495 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.