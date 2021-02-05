JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $470.24

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.24 and traded as high as $526.00. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at $522.00, with a volume of 233,954 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £493.93 million and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.64.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.