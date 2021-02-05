JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $180.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a $180.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

