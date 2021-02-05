JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $37.50

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $37.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of ON opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

