JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 463.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

