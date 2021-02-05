JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Target Price to $116.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

