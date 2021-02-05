JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L)’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPE stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.35) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 565.20 ($7.38) and a one year high of GBX 973.19 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 940 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 854.91. The firm has a market cap of £277.23 million and a PE ratio of 24.93.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L)

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

