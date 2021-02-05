Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NYSE JMIA opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

